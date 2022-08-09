Rae Sremmurd's Slim Jxmmi Arrested For Georgia-Based Drug Charge

"Nearly two years ago, Aaquil entered a plea to a marijuana offense in Cobb County, Georgia," Brown's attorney Steve Sadow said. "He was placed on probation. In early June 2022, the mother of his child filed a untruthful complaint with the Cobb County Police Department, which led to an arrest warrant being issued."



Sadow is referring to the recent altercation he and the mother of his child, Kiara, was involved in earlier this year. In Brown was arrested in Miami for battery after an argument between him and Kiara escalated. The case was later dismissed due to lack of evidence. Then, in June, Kiara took to social media and claimed that Brown abused her while she was pregnant. She posted images and video to try and support her claim, but ultimately admitted that the accusations were "not 100% accurate on either side" and made out of anger. However, it seems like she filed a formal complaint with the Cobb County Police Department about the incident because that's what led to the recent arrest warrant, according to Brown's lawyer.



"Aaquil was not arrested on that warrant," Sadow continued. "Instead, a Cobb County Magistrate Judge held a hearing on July 20, 2022 and dismissed the warrant. Unfortunately, the Cobb County Probation Office was not made aware that the arrest warrant was dismissed and thus failed to withdraw its probation violation warrant. When Aaquil came back from Canada into LA airport, he was arrested on the probation violation warrant. We expect that warrant to be withdrawn in the next day or so, and then Aaquil will be released.”



Brown has been with his brother Swae Lee as they promote their forthcoming album. The duo just released their new song "Community D**k" featuring Flo Milli last week.