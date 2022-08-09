Your Texas Phone Bill Just Got More Expensive This Month. Here's Why

If you have a cell phone and you live in Texas, be prepared to shell out some more cash starting this month.

The Texas Public Utility Commission voted last month to increase a surcharge from 3.3% to 24%. This increase was voted on in July when the Third Court of Appeals ruled in favor of telecommunication providers "who said the state was not collecting enough money to provide services to rural Texans," according to KXAN. Why? The Texas Universal Service Fund, which aims to ensure all Texans have access to basic and affordable telecommunications services, isn't collecting enough money to help provide service to rural Texas.

The increase went into effect on August 1 and will remain in place for "months, if not longer," according to the Houston Chronicle. Rich Parsons, spokesperson with the Public Utility Commission, said the agency plans to reduce the fee once the Texas Universal Service Fund is replenished, however it's not clear what the rate will be reduced to. "Once the outstanding obligations are fulfilled, the Commission anticipates lowering the rate to a level that maintains the fund balance going forward," the PUC said on its website.

The PUC noted that telecommunications providers are not required to pass on the bill increase to its customers. T-Mobile, however, sent an alert to its customers this week notifying them of the change.

This bump affects any Texans with an average individual cell phone plan, family plans or anyone who pays for calls on a per-minute basis. Please contact your cell phone provider for more information.