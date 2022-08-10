Florida Woman Fined $500 For Giving Lost Dog To Animal Shelter

A Florida woman was slapped with a $500 fine for trying to submit a lost dog to an animal shelter, according to WFTV.

Hunter File says she was driving to Publix when she found the dog in the middle of the road on July 4. She took the canine home for the night but couldn't keep it.

"There’s no way you could just leave a dog," the mother of three told reporters. "I ended up contacting Lake County Animal Services and they would not pick the dog up because I found the dog in Orange County."

It took several days for Orange County Animal Services to get back to File, and when they did, it didn't work out. File says she lives close to the border between the two counties, noting that the Lake County shelter was closer to her. As a result, she took the dog there.

Within days, the mother was fined $500 for providing false information to animal control about where the dog was found. File also admitted to lying on the intake form.

“I was just trying to be a good citizen and turn a dog in to a shelter conveniently located to me," she says.

When WFTV asked Animal Services how they found out about File's fib, they wrote in a statement: “Without discussing details, we have a good relationship with law enforcement.”

Fine plans on paying the fine before her hearing, which is scheduled for September 1. No word on what officials did with the dog.