Ohio Police Lasso Loose Cow On Highway After Cattle Truck Overturns

Ohio Police recently wrangled a cow that escaped from an overturned cattle truck on a high way ramp, according to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office.

According to the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, deputies and officers from the Columbus Police Department (CDP) responded Tuesday evening (August 9) to the ramp from Interstate 70 eastbound to Interstate 270 northbound in Columbus. There, they found an overturned semi hauling cattle. The driver of the vehicle was treated for minor injuries at the scene, and most of the 32 cattle they were hauling were accounted for — Except for one. Police soon discovered one of the cows escaped and fled the scene of the incident.

Luckily, the Columbus Police lassoed the cow, keeping it off the highway before it could cause a serious injury crash. The Franklin County Sheriff's applauded Columbus Police for their work, writing on Twitter: "COWBOY UP. A trailer hauling cattle crashed on 70 at 270 Tuesday evening and one cow saw his chance to make a run for it. Great job to deputies and [Columbus Police] for lassoing the escapee and keeping him off the highway before the animal caused a serious injury crash."

Check out view photos from the incident, provided by the Franklin County Sheriff's Office, below.