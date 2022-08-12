Here's The Best Breakfast Restaurant In Washington

By Zuri Anderson

August 12, 2022

Man eating breakfast with sunny side up eggs, bacon, french toast and fresh fruits
Photo: Getty Images

If you love waking up in the morning to the smell of bacon, or itching for that first meal of the day, then breakfast restaurants are here for you.

These spots are running at the crack of dawn and serve some of America's favorite comfort eats, from pancakes and classic platters to regional faves like chicken and waffles and shrimp and grits. Some of these joints may have some boozy drinks waiting for you, as well.

Mashed found the best breakfast restaurant in every state "by weighing awards, reviews, personal experiences, recommendations, and more." According to the website, Washington's must-visit breakfast spot is Rosellini's!

Writers explained why they picked this cozy bakery:

"For the best breakfast to be found anywhere in the state of Washington, go to Rosellini's in Seattle. Any of their pastries will have you smiling from ear to ear on even the dreariest of mornings. However, it's Rosellini's Kouign Amann that is turning heads. In addition, their Ham and Cheese Croissant is a big hit and pairs nicely with the aforementioned Kouign Amann. Remember that Rosellini's is closed on Mondays and Tuesdays — but don't be surprised if you end up visiting the other five days of the week."

You can find Rosellini's at 1413 NW 70th St. in Seattle. They're only available for takeout.

Check out Mashed's full list on their website.

