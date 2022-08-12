This Is The Most Popular TV Show In Arizona

TV shows are a great way of uniting people. And nothing says unity more than an entire state loving a television show.

Zippia determined the most popular TV show in each state. The website says, "We looked at the top 100 most, highly ranked TV shows from IMDB... From there we referenced Google Trends data from the past twelve months and came up with the most statistically significant, unique TV program in each state."

According to the study, Arizonans love The Boys.

The most popular TV show in the country was Friends, being the favorite of 12 states. The second most-loved show is The Umbrella Academy, being the favorite of four states.

Other popular shows in the study include The Big Bang Theory, Modern Family, The Crown, Chilling Adventures of Sabrina, Peaky Blinders, Grey's Anatomy, American Horror Story, and Shameless.

There are 28 shows total on the list. Only 12 of those shows have finished filming and are now in re-runs. 18 of those shows still have episodes to come.

The full list of each state's favorite tv show can be found on Zippia's website.