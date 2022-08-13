Metallica Frontman James Hetfield Files For Divorce From Wife Of 25 Years

It's time for James Hetfield to "Turn The Page."

The Metallica frontman has filed for divorce from his wife of 25 years, TMZ reports. James Hetfield filed the documents against Francesca Hetfield earlier this year in Colorado, but it hasn't been reported on until now. A source told the news outlet the two are still in touch — they have three children together, Cali, 20, Marcella, 16, and Castor, 18.

James, 59, and Francesa, 52, first met in 1992 and got married five years later. She was the California native's first wife.

While the couple has managed to live somewhat privately, James has previously credited Francesca for "helping him to mature," according to Daily Mail. In 2005, he opened up in an interview about how he was embarrassed "of his former destructive tendencies caused by his addiction and anger issues."