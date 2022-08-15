Florida Man Paid Rent To Fake Landlord For Months

A 19-year-old Florida man thought he found the perfect, affordable home in Orlando. Now he may have to move out after paying rent to a fake landlord, according to a report from WOFL.

Isaac Aviles recently found out from the real homeowner that he's been paying $1,200 to an alleged fraudster the entire time. He's been making payments to rent a three-bedroom home for three months. It all started when Aviles found the home on Zillow and spoke with a man on the phone.

"I just know like what his name was that he gave me, but it doesn’t seem to match up with anything," Aviles told reporters, adding that he's never met the fake landlord in person.

The company that actually owns the house advertises it on their website for twice the amount, WOFL says. When journalists reached out to the person Aviles spoke to, they immediately hung up when they asked questions about who actually owns the home.

Despite the distressing situation, there may be hope for Aviles. Reporters say he could stay in the home if he's approved and can afford it.

Real estate experts say rental scams are becoming more common, especially in Florida. Fake rental listings have cost tenants thousands of dollars while homeowners are finding their properties on sale without their permission.

To avoid scams, check the home on multiple listing websites for different owners and visiting the county assessor's website, Orlando realtor Mateo Reza told WOFL.