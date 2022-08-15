Here Are The Most Delicious Loaded Fries In Texas

Loaded fries are definitely the perfect side dish, main course, or afternoon snack. Not only are they delicious, but they come in many forms: crinkle-cut, waffle, shoestring, steak, curly. Not to mention, they're smothered in mouth-watering toppings.

LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best loaded fries. The website states, "It seems the only limit is the chef’s imagination when it comes to loaded fries, with creations across the US ranging from good old chili and cheese and the classic Canadian indulgence, poutine, to chipped potatoes piled high with pulled pork, lobster, kimchi or even chocolate."

According to the list, the best loaded fries in Texas are the cheese fries surprise from Rodeo Goat. The website explains:

"You could order the cheese fries without the surprise, though customers recommend going for this extra treat. At Rodeo Goat, a Texas-wide chain, they’ll come with an extra of the chef’s choosing, such as house-made chili, buried beneath a mound of crisp fries covered in cheese. The portion size is so generous that one order is often enough to share between three or four people – though these loaded fries are so delicious, you might just want to keep them all to yourself."

A full list of each state's best loaded fries can be found on LoveFOOD's website.