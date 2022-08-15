This Restaurant Serves The Best Chicken Tenders In Michigan

When in doubt, chicken tenders. Chicken tenders are available at an abundance of restaurants across the country. Wether they are on the menu as a main dish with a side of fries, or on the kids menu at a restaurant that doesn't serve it as an entree, they are almost always an option. Chicken tenders are often served with potatoes in various forms, greens, and dipping sauces ranging from ketchup to ranch depending on preference. Some restaurants even give their customers the option to choose between fried and grilled tenders. Though this common food order is widely available, there is one Michigan restaurant that serves the best chicken tenders.

According to Eat This Not That, the best chicken tenders served in Michigan can be found at Uncle Joe's Chicken Fingers in Warren. At this one-stop chicken shop, they make a few of their signature sauces by scratch.

Here is what Eat This Not That had to say about the best chicken tenders in the entire state:

"The chicken here is cooked to order and accompanied by Uncle Joe's famous, made-from-scratch dipping sauce. In fact, the sauce might even be more famous than the chicken fingers. They are masters of the fry game, though, with the crispy, juicy chicken ready for a drizzle of that finger-licking dressing."