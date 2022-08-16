Texas Woman Wins Brand New Truck In Lottery Scratch-Off Game
By Dani Medina
August 16, 2022
A Texas woman is now the proud owner of a brand new pick-up truck after trying her luck in a scratch-off ticket lottery game!
Norma Rutiaga entered the Chevrolet Silverado Promotional Second-Chance Drawings in the Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks scratch ticket game and won a 2022 Silverado truck, the Texas Lottery announced over the weekend.
Rutiaga, from Harlingen, reportedly picked up her brand spankin' new truck — which retails for over $50,000 — from Gillman Chevrolet this week, according to KDAF.
In more Texas Lottery news, two $25,000 winning Cash Five tickets for the August 12 drawing were sold in Lufkin (not a Quick Pick) and Anthony (Quick Pick). The tickets were sold at an On The Road on Denman Avenue and a 7-Eleven on Antonio Street, respectively. Both tickets matched all five winning numbers (4-19-23-26-28).
Furthermore, an Arlington resident claimed a $1.75 million prize in the Texas Two Step lottery game. The winning ticket was purchased at QuikTrip at 700 S. Industrial Blvd. in Euless.
Norma Rutiaga from Harlingen, TX entered the Chevrolet® Silverado® Promotional Second-Chance Drawings in the Texas Edition Bucks & Trucks scratch ticket game and WON a Silverado® truck! pic.twitter.com/vTpVlmyXzp— Texas Lottery (@TexasLottery) August 12, 2022