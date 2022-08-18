Texas Man Dies After Eating Raw Oysters

A Texas man is among two people who died from a bacterial infection after eating raw oysters in Florida.

Both cases involve oysters from Louisiana, according to WFAA. A Vibrio bacteria was apparently present in the oysters. It doesn't make the oyster look, smell or taste any different.

Rodney Jackson, who is reportedly from Dallas, suffered mild symptoms after purchasing oysters from Maria's Fresh Seafood Market in Pensacola on August 3, but didn't go to the hospital until August 7. He died two days later, according to the Pensacola News Journal. The Vibrio bacteria was detected in his blood and was determined as the cause of death.

Jackson's family does not blame the market for his illness.

In the U.S., about 80,000 people get vibriosis every year. About 100 people die from it annually.