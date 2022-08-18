This Restaurant Serves The Best Loaded Fries In California

By Logan DeLoye

August 18, 2022

Loaded french fries with pulled pork, jalapenos, cheddar sauce and onion
Photo: Getty Images

Loaded fries are a genius way to turn a snack into a meal. The popular menu item can be topped with chili, cheese, scallions, tomato, sour cream, ranch, buffalo chicken, bacon, pork, jackfruit, and so much more! Some restaurants will even allow you to choose the toppings that you want to create a custom order. There is one restaurant in California that serves loaded fries to such perfection that you won't even want to alter them due to the exceptional flavor combination that the signature dish offers.

According to LoveFood, the best loaded fries in the entire state of California can be found at La Puerta in San Diego. LoveFood recommended trying the famous carne asada fries topped with sour cream, guacamole, and pico de gallo.

Here is what LoveFood had to say about the best loaded fries in the entire state:

"Whatever you order at La Puerta, make sure to allow some room for a portion of the incredible carne asada fries. People seek out this relaxed Mexican restaurant just to order this dish of crisp fries piled high with tender arrachera or skirt steak, Cotija (an aged Mexican cheese), grilled onions, sour cream, guacamole, pico de gallo (Mexican salsa) and cilantro. You can go even further with a surf ’n’ turf version adding sautéed shrimp."
