See Just How Lucky Texas Is

Are you feeling lucky? Texans probably shouldn't.

Zippia compiled a list of the luckiest states in the U.S. To compile the list, the website used six factors: lotto winners, median income, low unemployment, average life expectancy, weather fatalities, and car accident deaths per 100,000.

According to the list, Texas came in at number 38 on the list, placing among the unluckiest states in the country. The state has had 15 big lotto winners and 12 car accident deaths per 100k.

The luckiest state in the country is Minnesota. The state has had 22 big lotto winners and only 7 car accident deaths per 100k. Here are the top 10 luckiest states in the US:

Minnesota New Jersey New Hampshire Massachusetts New York Utah (Tied for 6th) Washington (Tied for 6th) Rhode Island Connecticut Hawaii

A full list of the country's luckiest (and unluckiest) states can be found on Zippia's website.