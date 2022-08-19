Texas Man Dies After Son-In-Law Headbutts Him Over Signing Divorce Papers

By Dani Medina

August 19, 2022

Photo: Fort Worth Police

A Texas man allegedly killed his father-in-law by headbutting him during an argument at a local bar.

The incident occurred last Friday (August 12) at Woody's Tavern in Fort Worth, according to FOX 4.

John Birdwell, 38, was at the bar talking to his wife's father, Robert Bearden, 66. Witnesses said the two were having a conversation about the son-in-law's marriage and Bearden was trying to get him to sign divorce papers.

Birdwell allegedly grabbed Bearden's head and headbutted him three times. They both fell to the ground, but Birdwell tried to continue the assault, police said, while Bearden was apparently unconscious. Patrons at the bar pulled him away.

The son-in-law fled the scene while Bearden was taken to a local hospital for his injuries. He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. Birdwell is now wanted for injury to the elderly with severe bodily injury.

