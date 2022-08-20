For the first time as a married couple, Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani will go head to head as The Voice coaches this upcoming season. And it'll definitely be interesting!

In a new promo for the reality singing competition show, Blake and Gwen are seen butting heads, blocking each other and even throwing shade. "I literally used my block on my wife. Mute her microphone," Blake is heard saying Entertainment Tonight's exclusive promo for the show.

While the couple, who tied the knot in July 2021, bicker and fight, John Legend and newcomer Camila Cabello are seen hilariously trying to avoid confrontation. "Have you guys made a rule that you won't get into real fights? Cabello asks. "No," Blake says.

Gwen is returning from a two-season hiatus from the show after winning in Season 19. Blake, on the other hand, has been on the show since its premiere and has the most wins out of any judge.

"I'm in the marriage sandwich," Cabello says, sitting in the judge's chair in between Blake and Gwen.

Season 22 of The Voice premieres on Monday, September 19 at 8 p.m. ET on NBC.

Check out the video below: