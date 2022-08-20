Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's three-day wedding extravaganza in Georgia is in full swing.

Friday (August 19) started off with an incident involving Affleck's mother, but things are rolling now. A rehearsal dinner was scheduled for Friday night, with the reception to be held Saturday, followed by a family barbecue on Sunday.

It's all going down at Affleck's $8 million estate in Riceboro, Georgia, where the couple was supposed to get married 20 years ago when they first got engaged. TMZ reports tables and chairs have been set up on the property along the water, including a special table for the bride and groom next to a piano.

There's also a barge in the middle of the water ready with fireworks to celebrate the newlyweds in style.

Guests started arriving on Friday, including Matt Damon. Lopez's mom arrived earlier this week and her children are also in town for the festivities.

This weekend's celebrations come after the couple tied the knot last month in a surprise, secret ceremony in Las Vegas.