Jennifer Lopez & Ben Affleck Get Married Again In Lavish Second Wedding

Over a month after their impromptu Las Vegas wedding, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck have married again. The couple said "I do" at a lavish wedding ceremony in Georgia on Saturday evening (August 20th) in front of their family and friends. According to Page Six, the celebration at Affleck's 87-acre property in Georgia included many A-list celebrities including the actor's longtime friend Matt Damon and his wife, Luciana Barroso. The guests all wore white to match the aesthetic and uniform look of the ceremony.

The big day didn't go without a few hiccups. Hours before the 3-day-long celebration, Affleck's mother was reportedly rushed to the hospital with a leg injury after falling off a dock at the house. She was taken to St. Joseph Candler children's hospital in Savannah, according to The Daily Mail. While she cut her leg and had to receive stitches at the hospital, a source said the incident was "not serious." JLo and Ben accompanied her while the procedure was done and they were able to make it back in time for the wedding.

According to People, JLo wore a white Ralph Lauren gown with a flowing train and veil while Affleck wore a tuxedo with a white jacket and black pants. The couple walked down the aisle for a second time followed by their children and the podcaster and life coach Jay Shetty officiated the ceremony.

The celebration comes after Bennifer spent their honeymoon after their first wedding in Paris with their respective children. Earlier this month it was also reported that the couple will be moving their blended family into JLo's Bel-Air home after house hunting for several months.