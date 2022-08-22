Fetty Wap Pleads Guilty In Drug Trafficking Case

The scheme reportedly involved using the U.S Postal Service and cars with hidden compartments to move the drugs from the West Coast to Long Island, where they would be stored for distributors to sell in New York and New Jersey. The Feds pinned Fetty Wap as “a kilogram-level redistributor for the trafficking organization" after the rapper reportedly sold drugs from June 2019 to June 2020.



After he was charged in October, the "Trap Queen" spitta was released on a $500,000 bond after he added his Georgia home to his bail package. He wore an ankle monitor but required permission from federal prosecutors to travel for work purposes. However, his bail was revoked earlier this month after Fetty Wap reportedly waved what authorities believed to be a gun at a man on FaceTime last December and said “Imma kill you and everybody you with."



Initially, Fetty Wap was facing life in prison for his conspiracy to possess and distribute charges. However, due to his recent plea, he will face a minimum of five years. The prosecution may also request additional time added to his sentence. As of this report, a sentencing hearing had not be scheduled.