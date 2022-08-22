'Mullet Boy' From Texas Places 2nd In USA Mullet Championships

By Ginny Reese

August 22, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

A young boy from Texas has placed second in the USA Mullet Championship, reported News 4 San Antonio. The 8-year-old is from La Joya.

Epic Orta made it to the top 25 in the kids' division of the championship. The achievement was selected by voters via Facebook last week.

Each of the top 25 got their own spot on the website, highlighting their locks. Fans were able to scroll through and pic their favorite mullet.

Emmitt Bailey from Menomonie, WI took first place. He won a $2,500 cash prize. William Dale Ramsey from Pataskala, Ohio took the third place prize.

Check out the top three mullets below:

Congratulations to our TOP 3 Finishers for the 2022 KIDS USA Mullet Championships .

Posted by USA Mullet Championships on Sunday, August 21, 2022
