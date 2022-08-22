A shocking video caught the moment a boat suddenly explodes while sitting at a Florida marina.

The Daytona Beach Fire Department shared the security footage on Sunday (August 21), which shows a handful of people on the boat or near it at Halifax Harbor Marina. Seconds later, a fiery blast bursts from the boat, sending debris in the air. Two people standing near the vessel run away, and the force of the explosion jolts the passengers onboard.

"Four people total were injured and one was airlifted to an Orlando hospital for burns," firefighters wrote in the post. Officials say the boat fire started just after the boaters refueled but didn't specify why the blast happened.

The fire department also shared photos of the aftermath, including the charred and smoky remains of the boat. Another photo shows a firefighter extinguishing the flames while standing on the vessel.

No word on the victims' conditions as of Monday morning (August 22).