5-Year-Old Michigan Boy Shoots Himself In Face While Playing With Gun, Dies

A 5-year-old Michigan boy has died after a tragic accident Monday night (August 22) involving a firearm, according to Click on Detroit.

The young boy was reportedly playing with an unsecured firearm in the bedroom of a Detroit home when he shot himself in the face, according to Click on Detroit. Police said someone in the home took the boy to the hospital and he was then transferred to a children's hospital where he later died from his injuries.

Investigators believe there may have also been a 6-year-old girl in the room at the time of the shooting, according to Click on Detroit. However, police currently believe the boy accidentally shot himself. It does not appear that the 6-year-old girl was injured in the incident, and she has reportedly been removed from the home at this time. It's unclear if the girl was removed by officers, or if Child Protective Services (CPS) got involved.

In addition, Detroit police were still looking for the gun used in the incident as of Monday night, according to Click on Detroit. It is unclear exactly what firearm they are looking for, if they have found it at the time of this writing (August 23).