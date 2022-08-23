Donald Trump Sues DOJ Over 'Shockingly Aggressive' Mar-A-Lago Raid

By Bill Galluccio

August 23, 2022

Photo: Getty Images

Former President Donald Trump has filed a lawsuit against the Department of Justice asking for a "special master" to review the FBI's raid at his Mar-a-Lago residence in Florida.

"Law enforcement is a shield that protects Americans. It cannot be used as a weapon for political purposes," the lawsuit states. "Therefore, we seek judicial assistance in the aftermath of an unprecedented and unnecessary raid on President Trump's home at Mar-a-Lago, in Palm Beach, Florida."

The suit called the raid a "shockingly aggressive move" that was "unprecedented" and "unnecessary." It also claims that the search warrant was "overbroad."

Trump has demanded the Justice Department return any property unrelated to the search warrant seized.

The lawsuit also included a message to Attorney Merrick Garland from Trump.

"President Trump wants the Attorney General to know that he has been hearing from People all over the country about the raid," Trump's message said. "If there was one word to describe their mood, it is 'angry.' The heat is building up. The pressure is building up. Whatever I can do to take the heat down, to bring the pressure down, just let us know."

The Justice Department issued a brief statement in response to the lawsuit.

"The Aug. 8 search warrant at Mar-a-Lago was authorized by a federal court upon the required finding of probable cause," Justice Department spokesman Anthony Coley said in response to the lawsuit. "The department is aware of this evening's motion. The United States will file its response in court."

