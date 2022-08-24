Arizona Woman Victim Of Social Media Trend Encouraging Others To Steal Cars

A new social media trend is encouraging people to steal cars, and one Arizona woman has fallen victim to it. AZ Family reported that the trend is teaching people how to steal certain cars with just a USB cord.

Carissa Denny said, "It is costing me a lost, a lot of money and it hurts!"

Denny believes she has fallen vicim to the social media trend after her 2019 Hyundai SUV was stolen on Friday. It was later found totaled. Denny said, "The showed me the skid marks, they went around a turn, lost control, hit the curb. The frame of my car everything is just completely demolished."

The thieves are targeting Kia models from 2011 to 2021 and Hyundai models from 2015 to 2021 that lack an anti-theft system. Denny said, "When they found the vehicle, it was confirmed that that is what happened, and the USB cord was plugged under there."

Phoenix police are investigating more than 40 vehicle thefts involving those makes and models since July 1st. But, the department said there is no evidence that the crimes are connected to the social media trend.

Phoenix Police Sgt. Brian Bower said, "The challenge aspect to this viral TikTok is being able to find evidence that a USB style cord was used."

Denny said, "It was pretty shocking, this is the first car that I have worked really, really hard for. I am single mom. I don’t have all the resources in the world but I loved that car."