Chicago Man Stabbed During Argument At Magnificent Mile, Dies

By Logan DeLoye

August 24, 2022

cropped image of criminologist in latex gloves and protective suit holding knife above blood on ground near corpse in body bag at crime scene
Photo: Getty Images

A 36-year-old man was stabbed near the Magnificent Mile around 7:45 p.m on Tuesday night during an "altercation" with an unidentified individual. According to ABC7, the man was stabbed in the neck off of West Ohio Street during an argument.

After being stabbed, the victim walked nearly five blocks until he came to North Michigan Avenue where he found police. Upon finding police, officers immediately transported the wounded man to Northwestern Memorial Hospital. Shortly after arriving at the hospital, the victim was pronounced dead.

ABC7 mentioned that there is no suspect in custody for the crime. The individual that stabbed the victim in the neck remains on the loose without so much as a description. Residents who live near areas where crime continues to increase are scared. A woman who lives in River North stated that she was tired of having to "be on edge" while waking around the city, even in broad daylight.

"You have to be on edge when you're walking, it's any time of day, and as a woman too, you're accosted by homeless people, you're accosted by unsurly people," Vesna Arsic told ABC7, "And I can outrun people because I'm an athlete, but I can't outrun bullets."

Information regarding the identity of the victim has not been released to the public.

