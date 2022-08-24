Texas Is Home To One Of The 'Smiliest' Cities In The US

Just as the orphans sing in Annie, "You're never fully dressed without a smile." At least that's what one Texas city thinks.

HouseFresh conducted a study to determine which cities are the "smiliest" in the US. The website states, "Instagram can tell you what’s new, what’s cool, and what’s for dinner. But can you use it to find happiness? The data analysts at HouseFresh reckon so, and we’ve processed thousands of Instagram selfies to find the happiest places in the U.S. – and those places where intense smiles are more common than genuine joy."

According to the study, Denton is among the top 20 smiliest cities in the country. According to the study, 56.25% of Denton residents smile in their Instagram photos.

Here are the top 20 smiliest cities in the US:

Concord, CA Knoxville, TN Charleston, SC Provo, UT Mesa, AZ Cape Coral, FL Ogden, UT Nashville, TN Grand Rapids, MI Sarasota, FL New Orleans, LA Honolulu, HI Des Moines, IA Wichita, KS San Francisco, CA Tulsa, OK Baton Rouge, LA Worchester, MA Denton, TX Orlando, FL

A full list of the smiliest cities in the US can be found on HouseFresh's website.