USDA Issues Health Alert For Perdue Frozen Gluten-Free Chicken Tenders

The United States Department of Agriculture has issued a public health alert for Perdue's frozen ready-to-eat chicken breast tenders that are labeled "gluten-free" because they may contain small bits of plastic and blue dye.

The USDA's Food Safety and Inspection Service did not issue a recall because the products are no longer available for sale.

The public health alert applies to 42-ounce plastic bags of Purdue Chicken Breast Tenders Gluten Free with a "Best if Used By" date of July 12, 2023, a lot number of 2193, and an establishment number of "P-33944." The chicken products were produced on July 12, 2022, and shipped to BJ's Wholesale Club locations across the country.

There are no reports of illness or injuries due to the issue.

The USDA advised anybody who has the chicken products in their freezers to throw them away or bring them back to the store for a refund.