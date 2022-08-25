Eminem & Snoop Dogg Will Perform Together At The 2022 MTV VMAs
By Tony M. Centeno
August 25, 2022
Eminem and Snoop Dogg have been added to the already stacked lineup of performances that will light up the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
On Thursday, August 25, MTV announced Em and Snoop will be at the Prudential Center in New Jersey to perform at the beloved award show this weekend. The veteran rappers are gearing up to perform their first-ever collaboration "From The D 2 The LBC," which appears on Em's latest project Curtain Call 2. Although it will be their first time performing their new song together, Em and Snoop will reunite on stage following their epic Super Bowl Halftime Show performance.
It's been over a decade since both rappers have performed at the VMAs. The last time Eminem hit the stage was back in 2010 when he delivered a live rendition of "Not Afraid" and "Love The Way You Lie." Meanwhile, it's been 17 years since Uncle Snoop joined Diddy and the Bad Boy family for a once-in-a-lifetime performance that officially laid the infamous East Coast/West Coast battle to rest. Now, both of Dr. Dre's prodigies will join forces once again for an unforgettable set.
Em and Snoop will join the lengthy list of performers who will grace the stage at the MTV VMA's including Anitta, BLACKPINK, J Balvin, Jack Harlow, Kane Brown, Lizzo, Måneskin, Marshmello x Khalid and Panic! At The Disco. Dove Cameron, Saucy Santana and Yung Gravy will also perform at the VMAs Pre-Show. Red Hot Chili Peppers are expected to rock the stage after they receive the Global Icon Award, and Nicki Minaj will perform upon receiving the Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award. Speaking of Nicki, she will also be holding down the hosting duties along with Jack Harlow and LL Cool J.
The MTV VMAs is going down this Sunday, August 28 at 8 p.m.