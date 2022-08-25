Grisly Details About Florida Mail Carrier's Mauling Revealed

Tragic and gruesome details are emerging after a Florida mail carrier was brutally attacked by five dogs earlier this week.

Pamela Jane Rock's mail delivery truck broke down in a rural area of Putnam County on Sunday (August 21), WTLV reports. While the 61-year-old postal worker was waiting for assistance, a pack of dogs broke out of a fenced yard and started attacking Rock.

Neighbors tried their best to pull the aggressive animals off the woman but were unsuccessful. Kaydee Richley, Rock's niece, says her aunt suffered terrible injuries before she was rushed to the hospital.

“She had one arm amputated before she passed and they had her other limbs in slings trying to save them. Her heart stopped twice and her blood pressure was all over the place,” Richley told reporters.

The relative says Rock started working for the United States Postal Service in December last year.

“She just started this job in December. She had finished up her training and she was just so excited for this new adventure,” Rock’s niece told WTLV. “How did it get so far? Why was there just so many dogs just able to get to her? Where were the owners? Why were they not locked up?”

The five dogs who attacked Rock will be euthanized, PCSO Chief Deputy Colonel Joe Wells said during a Tuesday (August 23) news conference. The owner of the dogs is cooperating with the investigation but could face charges if there's enough evidence.

“They were negligent in the care of their animals," Richey says. "They did not just attack her, they were ripping her apart.”