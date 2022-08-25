This Is South Carolina's Signature Cheap Food

Whether you've been a broke college student or have had to struggle to make ends meet, most people know what it's like to be tight on money. Fortunately, there are still places you can go to grab a bite to eat that won't hurt your wallet too much.

Cheapism searched the country to find the "best local eats to try on a tight budget," compiling a list of the best signature cheap food in each state. According to the site:

"The bounty of delicious regional dishes unique to each state in the U.S. should satisfy just about any curious palate, whether you're a local or a tourist on the prowl for a good, cheap meal."

So what is South Carolina's signature cheap food?

Shrimp and Grits

An iconic combo, shrimp and grits are chosen as a signature cheap food in the Palmetto State sure to leave you satisfied wherever you order it. When advising where to find shrimp and grits, the site suggests trying the Early Bird Diner in Charleston.

Here's what Cheapism had to say:

"You can order this iconic Lowcountry dish at six different restaurants and each would be a slight variation on the traditional pan-fried shrimp served atop grits and (maybe) topped with a gravy or sauce. Foodies regularly recommend the shrimp and grits at the Early Bird."

