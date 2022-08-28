J Balvin & Ryan Castro's Ginormous Virtual Twerking Dancers Steal The Show
By Tony M. Centeno
August 29, 2022
J Balvin and his virtual dancers put on an unforgettable show at the 2022 MTV Video Music Awards.
On Sunday, August 28, the Jose rapper hit the stage with Ryan Castro to deliver a live rendition of their new song "Nivel De Perreo." Balvin arrived on staged in a zebra-stripped outfit with a matching floor-length coat while Castro rocked an over-sized red fur coat and black pants. After their futuristic live dancers joined them on stage, viewers at home noticed the massive AR twerking dancers that appeared to overpower the main stage. The oversized models gyrated and flaunted their moves throughout the performance and stole the show.
IM DONE pic.twitter.com/xnS9TI4vFQ— bang chans #1 bitch (@clxwnstayy) August 29, 2022
No cause how Jbalvin get the big booty statue to twerk😂 pic.twitter.com/zy7XqgToms— ⁷ Yuh Madda #TeamMOTS (@JamaicanGyalis) August 29, 2022
"Excuse me WHAT is happening with this 50ft. twerking woman during J. Balvin’s performance?!💀💀💀 #VMAs" one Twitter user said.
J Balvin's performance comes after he was nominated in the Best Latin category for his global hit "In da Getto" featuring Skrillex. Balvin is going up against the likes of Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” Karol G and Becky G’s “Mamiii,” Daddy Yankee’s “Remix,” Farruko’s “Pepas,” and Anitta’s “Envolver.”
Balvin has won five VMAs over the past four years. In 2018, he won Best Latin for his Willy William-assisted “Mi Gente” and Song Of The Summer for Cardi B's "I Like It" with Bad Bunny. The following year, the "6 AM" rapper collected the Best Latin and Best Choreography for “Con Altura” alongside Rosalía and El Guincho. After that, he won Best Latin again in 2020 for “Qué Pena" featuring Maluma. If he wins this year, he'll be the most awarded Latin artist in VMA history.
The fans weren't the only ones enjoying Balvin and Castro's show. Taylor Swift was also spotted dancing to their new song. See T-Swift's reaction and other thoughts about J Balvin and Ryan Castro's performance below.
Taylor Swift bailando el reggaetón de Ryan Castro y J Balvin. Surreal. pic.twitter.com/bIlei6hPsS— SebasNews 🤖 (@SebasNews) August 29, 2022
Yoooo I'm obsessed with this giant hologram twerking girl on the J Balvin stage #VMAs pic.twitter.com/mPeGE5FI52— Lugo Nasty 😎 (@lugo_nasty) August 29, 2022
WAIG CUS J BALVIN GOT ME SHOCKED WIFH THAT GIRL TWERKING pic.twitter.com/CZGz75h2sC— (sen•pie) nicki follows (@senpaiwolee) August 29, 2022
Nicki Minaj teases her performance at the Vmas during J balvin performance #VMAs #NickiVanguard #wheretfvckisnickiat pic.twitter.com/1Euw471Nza— ✿ | Kingchun (@KINGGCHUNN) August 29, 2022
Roman Reigns needs to hire whoever made J. Balvin's giant twerking AR hologram for his entrance #VMAs pic.twitter.com/jJmQQU0geF— Will Washington (@WilliamRBR) August 29, 2022