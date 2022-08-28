J Balvin & Ryan Castro's Ginormous Virtual Twerking Dancers Steal The Show

"Excuse me WHAT is happening with this 50ft. twerking woman during J. Balvin’s performance?!💀💀💀 #VMAs" one Twitter user said.



J Balvin's performance comes after he was nominated in the Best Latin category for his global hit "In da Getto" featuring Skrillex. Balvin is going up against the likes of Bad Bunny’s “Tití Me Preguntó,” Karol G and Becky G’s “Mamiii,” Daddy Yankee’s “Remix,” Farruko’s “Pepas,” and Anitta’s “Envolver.”



Balvin has won five VMAs over the past four years. In 2018, he won Best Latin for his Willy William-assisted “Mi Gente” and Song Of The Summer for Cardi B's "I Like It" with Bad Bunny. The following year, the "6 AM" rapper collected the Best Latin and Best Choreography for “Con Altura” alongside Rosalía and El Guincho. After that, he won Best Latin again in 2020 for “Qué Pena" featuring Maluma. If he wins this year, he'll be the most awarded Latin artist in VMA history.



The fans weren't the only ones enjoying Balvin and Castro's show. Taylor Swift was also spotted dancing to their new song. See T-Swift's reaction and other thoughts about J Balvin and Ryan Castro's performance below.