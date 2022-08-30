Texas Officer Saves Date Night After Delivery Driver Goes To Jail

Date night was almost a disaster after a deliver driver was taken to jail. But one Texas officer saved the day.

KENS 5 reported that an Alvin couple wanted to have date night in by ordering delivery food and watching a movie.

Josh Walters heard someone bringing his doorbell so he decided to check the security camera footage. But, it wasn’t who he was expecting.

Walters saw a police officer standing at his door. He immediately was thinking the worst so he opened the door. He was worried that something was wrong with one of his children. But instead, it was just the officer handing him his food delivery.

Walters said that the officer told him his delivery driver was going to jail, but he still wanted to get his food to him. Alvin Police Department Captain Todd Arendell said that the interaction wasn’t a big deal and that he was just doing his job. Arendell said, "It was a nice thing to do. It’s what people should do."