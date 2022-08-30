This Is Arizona's Best Bakery

I think that we can all agree that there is nothing better than fresh baked goods. From cakes and doughnuts to loaves of bread and pastries, there's no possible way you can go wrong.

Thankfully, there are tons of talented bakers all over the state offering up some of the most delicious baked goods around. But who has the best?

24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of each state's best bakery. The website states, "To determine the best bakery in every state, 24/7 Tempo reviewed articles and rankings on a variety of sites including Eater, Taste of Home, Mashed, Mental Floss, Love Food, and Business Insider, as well as local and regional sources, basing our final choices on editorial discretion."

According to 24/7 Wall St., the best bakery in Arizona is Squarz Bakery & Cafe in Tempe. According to the website, the bakery's sample specialty is the Kouign amann, a sweet pastry made with laminated dough.

The full list of each state's best bakery can be found on 24/7 Wall St.'s website.