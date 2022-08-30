This Is The Most Dangerous Road In North Carolina

For many people, driving along scenic routes is often a leisurely activity, giving them a chance to take in their surroundings while listening to their favorite music or podcast or even just chatting with friends. However, sometimes the easy drive can give way to terrifying roads, with narrow lanes winding along tight curves with little to no shoulder offering protection from a steep drop-off.

Earn Spend Live searched the country, evaluating miles of infrastructure and average annual number of fatalities to determine which roads are the most dangerous in each state, including an especially difficult roadway in North Carolina. According to the site:

"While there are plenty of safe roads to travel with gorgeous views to behold, there are other roads where you need to be a lot more vigilant. Some roads, you may even want to avoid entirely if you can help it."

According to the report, Interstate 95 is the most dangerous roadway in North Carolina. Stretching across the state from its border with South Carolina to the border of Virginia, I-95 sees a high amount of traffic each and every day, especially as it passes through more populated areas like Rocky Mount and Fayetteville. Because of the high volume of cars, traffic crashes are inevitable and occasionally fatal.

Here's what Earn Spend Live had to say about North Carolina's most dangerous road:

"The Interstate 98 section in North Carolina runs diagonally across the state. It stretches 181.71 miles, mostly allowing for easy travel through rural areas — although, not necessarily safe travel. The I-95 stretch sees 24 deaths annually. Of 201 crashes, 240 people were killed in 10 years."

Check out Earn Spend Live's report to see the most dangerous roads around the country.