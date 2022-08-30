This Is The Most Dangerous Road In South Carolina

For many people, driving along scenic routes is often a leisurely activity, giving them a chance to take in their surroundings while listening to their favorite music or podcast or even just chatting with friends. However, sometimes the easy drive can give way to terrifying roads, with narrow lanes winding along tight curves with little to no shoulder offering protection from a steep drop-off.

Earn Spend Live searched the country, evaluating miles of infrastructure and average annual number of fatalities to determine which roads are the most dangerous in each state, including an especially difficult roadway in South Carolina. According to the site:

"While there are plenty of safe roads to travel with gorgeous views to behold, there are other roads where you need to be a lot more vigilant. Some roads, you may even want to avoid entirely if you can help it."

According to the report, Interstate 95 is the most dangerous roadway in South Carolina. Stretching across the state from its border with Georgia to the border of North Carolina, I-95 sees a high amount of traffic each and every day, especially as it passes through more populated areas like Florence and into popular destinations like Savannah right past the border. Because of the high volume of cars, traffic crashes are inevitable and occasionally fatal.

Here's what Earn Spend Live had to say about South Carolina's most dangerous road:

"Interstate 95 appears again on this list [following North Carolina] but this time in South Carolina. Each year on the South Carolina section of the I-95, around 30 people die. Starting in 2008 and over 10 years, there were 244 crashes and 301 fatalities. That makes the number of deaths significantly higher than the number of fatal incidents, which means more people were killed while driving with another person."

Check out Earn Spend Live's report to see the most dangerous roads around the country.