Lil Durk, Travis Scott & More Will Appear On NAV's Upcoming Album

The latest album update also appears to provide a very brief preview of his upcoming song with Lil Uzi Vert. NAV revealed the new details about the LP a week after released the video for the second single "Wrong Decisions." Fans also knew about Travis Scott and Lil Baby's appearance after he delivered their collaboration "Never Sleep." Speaking with Complex last month, NAV discussed his thoughts on the song, and explained how he came up with the album's title.



"Someone close to me had pointed my eyes toward the sweater," NAV explained. "They’re like, 'Oh, that’s fire, can you make an album called that?' But the whole quote on this sweater was 'fighting demons protected by angels.' We just thought it was too long. Then one of my producers had mentioned, 'Maybe we should take the ‘fighting’ out.' We thought about it, and called our friends to ask them their opinion. We all said it’s kind of dope. Then one day we were playing dominoes in the studio, and I just randomly asked him, 'How’d you come up with that?' He found that on Google, and then he told me where it’s from. It was even more meaningful."



Look out for NAV's album on September 9. Catch the visuals for "Wrong Decisions" below.

