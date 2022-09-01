50 Cent Bans Trey Songz From Tycoon Weekend: 'He Was Acting Crazy'

"Last TYCOON he crashed a Wraith, this TYCOON he was acting crazy, wanting to fight and shit over the girls," 50 wrote in his caption. "He broke some shit up in his room @antthaladiesman Nah tell @treysongz he can’t come. smh 🤔"



50's accusations have yet to be confirmed. However, it wouldn't be much of a shock if the story about Songz trying to fight someone turns out to be true. The singer has been caught up in several altercations over the years like in January 2021 when he fought a police officer at a Kansas City Chiefs game. He also reportedly punched a bartender at a Cardi B concert in 2019.



In addition to the public violent outbursts, Songz has also been caught up in a number of sexual assault lawsuits. Although some of the cases have been dismissed, he still faces at least one case out of Connecticut that involves a woman who provided video footage of him inappropriately touching her breast during a party nearly decade ago.

