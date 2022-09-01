Study Shows Texas Is One Of The Worst States To Live In

When you think of the perfect state to live in, which one do you think of? Some would argue that the Lonestar State is the best, but one study shows otherwise.

WalletHub compiled a list of the best states to live in 2022. The study states, "To find out the best states to live in, WalletHub compared the 50 states based on 52 key indicators of livability. They range from housing costs and income growth to education rate and quality of hospitals."

According to the list, Texas is the 17th-worst state to live in, coming in at number 34. The state placed 34th overall for affordability and 36th overall for education and health.

Here are the top 20 worst states to live in, according to WalletHub:

Mississippi Alaska Louisiana Arkansas New Mexico South Carolina Oklahoma Alabama Kentucky West Virginia Hawaii Nevada Arizona Missouri Tennessee Oregon Texas Ohio Indiana Georgia

Check out the full study of the best states to live on WalletHub's website.