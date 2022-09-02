Here's Where To Find A Good, Cheap Sandwich In Arizona

Sandwiches are a staple meal. There's endless amounts of sandwich combinations and tons of different sandwich styles, like hoagies, paninis, subs, and even burgers. And for those looking to stick to their budget, there are affordable options as well.

Cheapism compiled a list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state. The website states, "Priceless, as they say, whether it's a deli classic or an indulgent fried chicken sandwich. We winnowed our list of favorites to a single sandwich in each state and Washington, D.C. from our own experiences, word-of-mouth recommendations from locals, and reading a slew of mouth-watering reviews."

According to the list, you can find a good, cheap sandwich at Zookz in Phoenix. Cheapism explains:

"This sandwich style is a cross between a panini and a croque monsieur. At Zookz, you can order uniquely grilled sandwiches like turkey, ham or vegetarian for $10.80. The owner's Libyan nana, Berdjoui, brought a special sandwich iron from the old country that to this day makes incredible sealed and crispy grilled works of art."

Check out the full list of places to find a good, cheap sandwich in every state on Cheapism's website.