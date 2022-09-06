Bad Bunny Surprises Texas Sports Bar & Hilariously Requests His Own Music

Bad Bunny is like all of us — he wants the DJ to play Bad Bunny.

As the "World's Hottest Tour" takes over the Lone Star State, the "Tití Me Preguntó" singer spent his time off the stage this Labor Day Weekend at a few local San Antonio hot spots, according to MySanAntonio. Bad Bunny is scheduled to take over the Alamodome in a sold-out show on Wednesday (September 7).

On Sunday and Monday, fans on Twitter said they spotted Bad Bunny at Andretti Indoor Karting and Games. The singer himself even posted it on his Instagram Story, but didn't tag the location.

"bad bunny was really at andrettis last night 🧍‍♀️🧍‍♀️," one user said on Twitter.