Outdoor Water Ban Effects Four Million Californians: What You Need To Know

As of Tuesday, all Metropolitan Water District customers in Beverly Hills, South Los Angeles County, Malibu, San Gabriel Valley, and San Fernando Valley are not permitted to use outdoor water irrigation systems for the next 15 days. According to KTLA, the water ban was announced a few months ago and will take place from September 6th to September 20th to allow crews to fix a local pipeline leak. The pipeline in question is responsible for feeding water from the Colorado River to Southern California.

KTLA mentioned that when officials noticed the detrimental leak in April, a temporary fix was put in place. Now, a total repair is needed and four million Californians must abide by the ban for the fix to be properly completed.

“We need to make this urgent repair to ensure this infrastructure can continue serving Southern California in the immediate term and for years to come,” Metropolitan Water District Water System Operations Manager Brent Yamasaki shared with Metropolitan Water District. “We don’t take this call lightly, but it is what is needed at this time.”

Metropolitan Water District listed a few tips on their website to help customers navigate the ban. A few of the tips include avoiding lawn mowing, adding mulch around plants, and shading outdoor plants. The water district also urged its customers to take shorter showers during the ban.