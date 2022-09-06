This Florida City Has The Fastest-Growing Home Prices In The State

The housing market has been hot lately, especially in suburban areas outside of major metro cities. Experts say the rise of remote work and the desire for more affordable and spacious homes sparked a house-buying frenzy for months. Even though the market's finally cooling down, prices still remain steep in some parts of the country.

For those curious about the house prices in Florida, Stacker pinpointed the cities with the fastest growing home prices. Here's how researchers determined their rankings:

"Cities are ranked by the dollar change in Zillow Home Values Index for all homes from the twelve months ending June 2022. The charts in this story were created automatically using Matplotlib. Data was available for 633 cities and towns in Florida."

According to the website, home prices are skyrocketing in Jupiter Island. Analysts say home values jumped by $2,336,072 over the last 12 months. They also provided more data about the city:

Typical home value: $8,277,960

1-year price change: +$2,336,072 (+39.3%)

5-year price change: +$3,456,362 (+71.7%)

Metro area: Port St. Lucie

Here are the Top 10 Florida cities with the fastest growing home prices:

Jupiter Island Manalapan Golden Beach Boca Grande Lake Buena Vista Jupiter Inlet Colony Golf Fisher Island Anna Maria Gulf Stream

