This Washington Town Left Its Mark On American History

By Zuri Anderson

September 6, 2022

Buildings on Water Street, Port Townsend, Washington, United States of America, North America
Photo: Getty Images

When it comes to United States history, major events in huge cities often make the textbooks. Significant turning points also took place in small towns, under-the-radar locations, and more obscure areas.

That's why Cheapism compiled a list of small American towns that "shaped the course of American history." Only one Washington city made the list, and that's Port Townsend!

Founded in 1851, over 9,700 people call this town home. Here's why writers chose this humble location:

"In the late 19th century, Port Townsend was a boomtown, as people expected the town to be a crucial seaport. That dream, and the town's growth, were extinguished when the Northern Pacific Railroad bypassed the area. As a result, today's Port Townsend is a beautifully preserved collection of elegant Victorian homes overlooking the Strait of Juan de Fuca."

If you drive through Port Townsend today, you'll find a bustling hub of art and culture. Historic buildings flank every street, and tourists can enjoy various activities, including miles-long trails, beaches, restaurants, kayaking, cruises, and more. You can also expect many opportunities to learn about the town's history. Another perk is that it's only two hours away from Seattle.

Check out Cheapism's full list of influential small towns.

