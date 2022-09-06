This Wisconsin City Is One Of The Most Polite In America

If you have ever traveled to a different state, you have most likely dealt with your fair share of rude and obnoxious individuals. In order to prepare you for your next domestic trip, Preply, a language-tutoring website, conducted a study to pinpoint the rudest cities in the United States, as well as the most polite. Here's how they did it:

"We surveyed over 1,500 residents of the 30 largest metropolitan areas in the U.S. and asked them about the rudeness level of their city, including the prominence of certain typically rude behaviors, to help travelers determine what to expect when visiting. Respondents also answered questions about cultural differences abroad."

One Wisconsin city landed on the list of the most polite places: Milwaukee!

Milwaukee ranked No. 9 of 15. On a scale of one to ten —where ten is the rudest— the city has an average rudeness score of 4.82. The study also found that Philadelphia is the rudest city in the nation with an average rudeness score of 6.43, while Austin, Texas, was declared the most polite city in the nation with an average rudeness score of 3.91. Here is complete list of the 14 rudest cities in the nation, according to the research:

Philadelphia, Pennsylvania Memphis, Tennessee New York City, New York Las Vegas, Nevada Boston, Massachusetts Detroit, Michigan San Francisco, California Washington D.C. Los Angeles, California Houston, Texas Phoenix, Arizona Jacksonville, Florida Seattle, Washington Louisville, Kentucky

For more information, check out Preply's full study of the rudest cities in America.