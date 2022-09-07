Cannabis Gummies Send Ohio Middle Schooler To Hospital

Several middle school students recently reported being sick after eating cannabis gummies at school on Tuesday (September 6), according to the Akron Beacon Journal. One of the students was taken to the hospital.

At least eight students ate cannabis-infused gummies Tuesday morning while at the Litchfield Community Learning Center in Akron, according to the publication. The school district did not disclose what grade(s) the students were in, but the Litchfield Community Learning Center has kids in grades 6th through 8th.

The students reported experiencing varying degrees of nausea and lethargy after eating the gummies, according to Akron Public Schools. One of the students was reportedly taken to a local hospital in an ambulance. However, all of the middle school students have been released to their parents or guardians since then.

A school district spokesperson told the Akron Beacon Journal the school does "not yet know exactly" who brought the gummies into the school. They also said they do not know if the affected students knew they were eating cannabis gummies. Law enforcement officials across the country have raised concerns in the past that THC gummies are packaged to look like regular candy.

The school district, as well as the Litchfield student resource officer — who is an Akron police officer— are currently investigating the incident.