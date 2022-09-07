This Is The Best Beer Spot In Texas

What better way is there to cool off than with an ice cold beer? It's even better to enjoy that beer surrounded by friends. Sure, you could get a six-pack at your local grocery store, but where's the fun in that?

Eat This, Not That! compiled a list of the best beer spots in each state. The website states, "Thanks to reviews and feedback from locals and tourists alike, as well as a look at some award-winning beers and breweries, we put together a definitive list of the best spot to get a beer in every state across the U.S."

According to the website, the best beer spot in Texas is Saint Arnold Brewing Company in Houston. Eat This, Not That! explains:

"The Lone Star State's oldest craft brewery, Saint Arnold Brewing Company has been serving incredible brews since 1994. Selections from the Divine Reserve and the Bishop Barrel lines are among the most popular in the state, and seasonal brews like the fall Pumpkinator have also received amazing reviews.

'Needless to say, [a] great place for beer,' wrote a local reviewer. 'Even for those who are not beer connoisseurs, there's something for everyone.'"

You can find a full list of the best beer spots in each state on Eat This, Not That!'s website.