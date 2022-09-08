Steve Jobs' Daughter Trolls New iPhone Announcement

Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, trolled the company's announcement of the new iPhone 14 with a meme suggesting it's exactly the same as its predecessor.

Jobs, 23, re-shared a meme initially shared by @wallstbets in which a man proudly shows off his gifted shirt, which appears to be the same shirt he's already wearing, along with the caption, "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today,"

The model shared the post shortly after current Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the iPhone 14 at Apple's September Keynote in Cupertino, California at the underground auditorium built and named in honor of her father.