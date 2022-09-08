Steve Jobs' Daughter Trolls New iPhone Announcement

By Jason Hall

September 8, 2022

Photo: @EveJobs/Instagram/Getty Images

Eve Jobs, the daughter of late Apple co-founder Steve Jobs, trolled the company's announcement of the new iPhone 14 with a meme suggesting it's exactly the same as its predecessor.

Jobs, 23, re-shared a meme initially shared by @wallstbets in which a man proudly shows off his gifted shirt, which appears to be the same shirt he's already wearing, along with the caption, "Me upgrading from iPhone 13 to iPhone 14 after Apple's announcement today,"

The model shared the post shortly after current Apple CEO Tim Cook revealed the iPhone 14 at Apple's September Keynote in Cupertino, California at the underground auditorium built and named in honor of her father.

Several other social media users also mocked Apple's announcement of the iPhone 14, which the company said differs from the current iPhone 13 due to camera and battery life upgrades.

"Happy Apple Improved the iPhone Camera Day," twitter user @DucsDon wrote in response to Wall Street Memes' original post.

"Trying to pump share prices. Same phone different 'features' lol," @_blairjackson_ tweeted.

Eve Jobs recently signed with DNA Model Management and is a successful equestrian rider.

Steve Jobs was the co-founder, chairman and CEO of Apple, as well as the chairman and majority shareholder of Pixar, a member of Walt Disney Company's board of directors following its purchase of Pixar and the founder, chairman and CEO of NeXT prior to his death in October 2011.

