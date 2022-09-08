These Are California's Best Adult-Only Resorts

California is known for its beautiful landscapes and perfect temperatures. The Golden State houses some of the most popular resorts in the country. These resorts often include luxury accommodations such as a hot tub, sauna, pool, spa, and more! Some of these popular locations do not allow children on the premises. Despite the reason for booking a trip to one of these adult-only resorts, there are a few that rank higher than the rest.

According to a list compiled by Trips To Discover, the best adult-only resorts in all of California include Auberge du Soleil in Rutherford, California, and Post Ranch Inn in Big Sur, California.

Here is what Trips To Discover had to say about the best adult only resorts in California:

Post Ranch Inn:

"One of the world’s most luxurious and sought-after ocean view resorts and one of the best on the Big Sur Coast, Post Ranch Inn sits along the cliffs overlooking the Pacific on California’s Central Coast. Guests can enjoy daily yoga sessions, nature hikes, swimming in the clifftop pools, and incredible stargazing after dark. The on-site exclusive restaurant Sierra Mar is one of the best restaurants in the region and provides an amazing ocean view."

Auberge du Soleil:

"Being one of the top wine country resorts in the world, Auberge du Soleil is popular among honeymooners and those looking to enjoy the best of Northern California wine country. Every aspect of your stay is sure to be unforgettable, but the Michelin-star restaurant is a definite highlight, with dining enjoyed in front of an enchanting view over the vineyard-covered hills. The Mediterranean-inspired dishes feature the area’s highest quality local ingredients, complemented by perfect wine pairings for the prix fixe menus."