This Is North Carolina's Best Chicken Sandwich

If you're stuck deciding on what to eat for lunch, or if you want to find a meal that is sure to please, it's hard to beat a delicious chicken sandwich from any one of the incredible restaurants around North Carolina.

LoveFood searched around the country to find the best chicken sandwich in each state, from spicy fried chicken to juicy grilled chicken sandwiches piled high with crisp toppings. According to the site:

"Whether it's on a roll or in a sub, grilled or fried, hot or cold, a great chicken sandwich will always hit the spot and all of these deliver something special that customer absolutely love."

So which restaurant in North Carolina serves up the tastiest chicken sandwich?

Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack

With two locations around North Carolina and one in South Carolina, Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack has the best chicken sandwich in the state thanks to its Rocky's Way Chicken Sandwich, made with its top-tier chicken tenders. Find your nearest location at the restaurant's website.

Here's what LoveFood had to say:

"Rocky's Hot Chicken Shack is all about Nashville-style hot chicken and Southern soul food. Using local ingredients and classic American recipes, the chicken is spiced with options ranging from mild honey to extra hot. Made with tenders specifically, the top-rated sandwich is filled with cheese, lettuce, and mayo on toasted white bread. Customers say if you want a fried chicken sandwich, there's literally no place better than Rocky's."

Check out LoveFood's full list to see where to find each state's best chicken sandwich.