September 11 In Hip-Hop History: JAY-Z Releases ‘The Blueprint’ Album

The infamous photo on the album's cover was shot by Jonathan Mannion, who was inspired by a photograph series that documented the lives of hustlers in the UK called The Firm by Jocelyn Bain Hogg. Hov's album dropped hours before two planes struck the Twin Towers in New York City. Hov was in Los Angeles shooting the video for the album's second single "Girls, Girls, Girls" while the attack on America was going on.



All the chaos that ensued on 9/11 was just the cherry on top of all the endless problems JAY-Z faced at the time. While he recorded the album, Hov was awaiting two criminal trials, one for gun possession and the other for the 1999 stabbing of Lance "Un" Rivera. He was also involved in beefs with both Nas and Prodigy (RIP), who he took aim at on his song "Takeover." Nonetheless, Hov still persevered.